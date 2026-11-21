Throughout November 20 and into the night of November 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers. The strikes targeted an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea, two command posts of Russian units in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, and a road bridge near Luhansk.

According to military sources, an ammunition depot belonging to one of the Russian units was struck near the town of Pervomaiske in occupied Crimea.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck command posts of Russian troops. These were located near Pryshyb in the Zaporizhzhia region and Ukrainka in the Donetsk region.

A road bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk was also struck. According to the General Staff, Russian troops used this crossing to supply fuel, ammunition, and military equipment to the front lines.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the course of November 20, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 1,218 enemy targets.

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the base of the Russian “Rubicon” UAV operator unit in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.

Operators from the 412th Separate Nemesis Unmanned Systems Brigade struck a drone port used by Russian invaders at Donetsk Airport using middle strike capabilities.

The Ukrainian military struck a Russian “Iskander-M” ballistic missile launcher in the Kursk region, as well as enemy ammunition and logistics depots and repair units in the temporarily occupied territories.

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