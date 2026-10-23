The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian ammunition depots and drone facilities, a command post in Crimea, and facilities belonging to the Rubicon unit

On October 22 and during the night of October 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among the targets hit were storage and launch sites for attack drones, ammunition and logistics depots, as well as a Russian military command post.

The General Staff noted that, despite communication issues with Starlink/StarShield at certain speeds, the Ukrainian military continues to strike the enemy.

“Unfortunately, there have been instances of communication loss in the Starlink/StarShield system at certain speeds. However, the Ukrainian military continues to inflict damage on the enemy,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a facility used by the Russian army for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack drones was struck in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian military emphasizes that striking such targets should reduce the Russian invaders’ ability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure using various types of drones.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders struck:

a Russian military ammunition depot near Hirnyk ;

a drone depot in the Sverdlovoye area;

logistics depots in the Berdyansk area.

In addition, in the Zaporizhzhia region, depots of logistical supplies belonging to the Russian invaders in the Balkove and Orikhivka areas were struck.

“The destruction of depots containing weapons and logistical supplies makes it more difficult for the Russian aggressor to resupply its units and reduces their ability to conduct combat operations,” the General Staff emphasized.

Among other targets struck by the Ukrainian Defense Forces was the command post of a Russian military unit in the area of the temporarily occupied town of Gromove in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Additionally, in the Kamianka area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a concentration of personnel from the Russian “Rubicon” drone unit was struck.

Thus, the Ukrainian military’s strikes targeted the enemy’s military infrastructure, logistical support, command and control of units, and the Russian army’s ability to deploy strike drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

As a reminder, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on several key military targets of the Russian occupiers throughout October 21 and into the night of October 22. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military personnel detected and destroyed a Russian “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system, which the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aviation.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 408,000 Russian drones since the beginning of 2026. All strikes were recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.

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