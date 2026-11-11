Throughout November 10 and into the night of November 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of the occupiers’ military facilities.

Three drone control centers were struck near Tokmak and Prymirne in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

From these facilities, Russian operators controlled attack drones that target Ukrainian positions, military equipment, logistics, and civilians.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck a UAV depot near Zaliman in the Luhansk region, a troop command post in the Myrnohrad area, and an occupiers’ command and observation post near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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