Ukrainian forces are making gains in the Zaporizhzhia sector: Ukrainian defense forces have cleared most of Malaya Tokmachka, located southeast of Orikhiv, of Russian occupiers. At the same time, the Russian army continues to attempt to bypass Ukrainian defensive lines and threaten to encircle the city.

According to ISW analysts, Ukrainian units have recently advanced southeast of Orikhiv. Meanwhile, Russian troops continue to conduct operations to penetrate the Defense Forces’ positions.

The ISW report describes changes in the operational situation on this section of the front as of November 5. In particular, Ukrainian forces have cleared most of Malaya Tokmachka of Russian occupiers.

In addition, the Defense Forces continue to control Novoandriivka, located southwest of Orikhiv, and Novopavlivka, which lies north of Novoandriivka.

Ukrainian units are also holding positions north of Stepove and Lobkove, which are located east of Novoandriivka.

Despite these successes, the situation in the sector remains challenging. The Russian command is attempting to bypass Ukrainian defensive lines from various directions.

According to analysts, Russian forces have penetrated certain areas northwest of Maly Shcherbakiv, southwest of Pavlivka, and in Lukyanivske. All of these settlements are located west of Orikhiv.

Separately, ISW analysts drew attention to the actions of Russian units in the Primorsky area. According to their data, the occupiers have also penetrated the southern part of this settlement, likely by taking advantage of the dried-up bed of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

The report notes that Russian groups are using the territory of the former reservoir to bypass Ukrainian defensive positions in Plavni.

In this way, the invaders are attempting to advance toward Malokaterynivka, which is located north of Primorske. These actions indicate that the Russian army continues to attempt to breach Ukrainian defenses in certain sectors of the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to ISW assessments, the Russian command continues to attempt to encircle Orikhiv simultaneously from the east and west. At the same time, the occupiers are attempting to penetrate directly into the city.

According to the report, the goal of these actions is to create conditions for the resumption of offensive operations in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

At the same time, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War note that on November 4 and 5, Russian troops continued to advance in the Huliaipole sector but did not achieve any confirmed territorial gains there.

This is reported in the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report dated November 5, 2026.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 5, 188 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Russian forces carried out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction—there, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults.

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a seven-week operation in the Sumy region codenamed “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops continue massive assaults, throwing large numbers of infantry forward. However, they have been unable to break through the Defense Forces’ defenses.

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