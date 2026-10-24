The Russian command ordered a soldier to infiltrate the village of Tersyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region, raise the Russian flag, and return to his positions. However, instead of providing a propaganda report on an alleged advance, the occupier was captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to military sources, the Russian soldier was supposed to reach Tersyanka, located approximately 20 kilometers from the front line. The captive was a scout with the 36th Russian Brigade.

The occupier received orders to travel from Huliaipole to Tersianka, raise the Russian tricolor there, and, after completing the mission, attempt to return to his positions. According to the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, the Russian command was attempting to create a propaganda image intended to demonstrate the alleged advance of the occupying forces.

However, the soldier was unable to carry out the order. He was captured by Ukrainian assault troops in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

During a conversation with Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian soldier said he had been drafted into the army from a correctional facility where he was serving a sentence. He signed a contract, and after just two months of service, he was ordered to march with the Russian flag into the Ukrainian rear.

According to the prisoner, more experienced soldiers had warned the recruits that the command would send them “into the meat grinder.”

Although the Russian man voluntarily signed the contract, he stated that he still cannot determine which side is right.

“This is all just big politics. I can’t judge who is right and who is wrong,” said the prisoner.

The 225th Separate Assault Regiment emphasized that instead of a propaganda report about yet another Russian “victory,” the soldier ended up in Ukrainian captivity.

❗️The Russian command sent the soldier carrying the tricolor 20 km from the front line to create the appearance of an advance by the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia However, instead of a propaganda “victory,” the Russian soldier was captured by fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) October 24, 2026

This was reported by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

As a reminder, over the past two months, operators from the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have eliminated more than 25 occupiers and taken another 13 prisoner.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Commander of the “Center” Military Group, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, stated that Ukraine may achieve new successes on the front lines in the very near future. According to him, in terms of scale and results, these successes could be comparable to Operation “Vivaldi.”

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