Over the past two months, Ukraine has liberated more territory than the Russian army has managed to capture. At the same time, according to visual confirmation, the occupiers’ losses in October exceeded 41,000 military personnel. Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara made this statement on November 23 at the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

What Khmara said about the situation on the front lines

“Over the past two months, Ukraine has liberated more territory than Russia has captured. The scale of the Russian army’s losses is growing: in October alone, more than 41,000 casualties were visually confirmed,” the minister said.

According to him, Ukraine plans to reach the 50,000 mark.

“We want Russia to lose more soldiers than it can recruit,” Khmara emphasized.

What Areas Is the Ministry of Defense Focusing On?

The minister explained that the Defense Forces are focusing on eliminating enemy drone crews. At the same time, they are expanding the use of “smart” minefields and technologies to detect the routes the enemy uses to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. According to him, this makes the battlefield more transparent.

They are also expanding the kill zone. As Khmara explained, the enemy loses its logistics and personnel even before reaching Ukrainian positions.

Khmara identified the preservation of Ukrainian soldiers’ lives as a priority. To this end, they are developing remote-controlled unmanned systems, constructing underground routes, and building fortifications. Logistics on the front lines are being shifted to ground-based robotic systems and drones.

This was reported with reference to a speech by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara at the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

As a reminder, Khmara will hold a series of international meetings in Europe in the coming days – Zelenskyy

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