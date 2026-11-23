Since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 1,004 Russian tanks. The 1,000th tank was destroyed this year.

According to the General Staff, the average weight of T-72, T-80, and T-90 tanks is 41–46 metric tons. The total mass of metal in the 1,000 destroyed vehicles is approximately 45,000 metric tons.

By comparison, approximately 7,300 metric tons of iron were used in the metal structure of the Eiffel Tower. In other words, the metal from the destroyed Russian tanks would be enough to build about six such towers.

The General Staff emphasizes that behind every destroyed vehicle lies a thwarted assault, preserved positions, and the lives of Ukrainian soldiers saved.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on enemy losses.

As a reminder, in the Pokrovsk direction, servicemen of the 4th Operational Brigade “Rubizh” of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to storm Ukrainian positions using armored vehicles and motorcycles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost approximately 2,310 more soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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