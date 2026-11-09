The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Starlink jamming station and the occupiers' warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions
On November 8 and during the night of November 9, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against key enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories.
In particular, in the Sartana area of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian Starlink jamming station, which the invaders were using to disrupt the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ satellite communications.
In addition, Russian ammunition depots were destroyed near Tokmak and Ostrykivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and a Russian army logistics depot was struck in the Krasnohorivka area of Donetsk Oblast.
Russian occupation forces deployed new “Volna-Kupol-Garant” electronic warfare systems to counter the operation of the Starlink satellite communications system.
In the Donetsk sector, units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) detected and destroyed a rare Russian “Triada-2” electronic warfare system.