On Wednesday, November 11, Belgium, France, and New Zealand will observe Armistice Day, while the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia will observe Remembrance Day. All of these dates are linked to a single event—the end of hostilities in World War I on November 11, 1918. On this day, various countries hold commemorative ceremonies, lay flowers at memorials, and observe moments of silence in honor of those who died on the front lines.

The date has a specific historical basis. World War I lasted more than four years—from 1914 to 1918. Dozens of countries took part in it, and the fighting spread across much of Europe and other regions of the world. The war claimed millions of lives, destroyed cities and villages, and altered the destinies of entire generations.

In the fall of 1918, Germany found itself in a difficult situation and began seeking a way to end the fighting. On November 11, its representatives signed an armistice agreement with the Entente powers. The document was signed at 5:15 a.m. in a railroad car in a forest near the French town of Compiègne. However, the agreement stipulated that the ceasefire would not take effect immediately, but at 11:00 a.m.

That is why this symbolic date—the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month—has gone down in history. At that moment, the guns fell silent on the Western Front, and soldiers were finally able to emerge from the trenches that had been their home for years. For millions of people, this was the long-awaited news of the end of hostilities. In cities and villages, people celebrated; church bells rang; people took to the streets, sang, and embraced one another. At the same time, for many families, joy was mixed with grief: their loved ones had not returned from the front.

It is important to understand that the armistice did not mark the legal end of World War I. It halted hostilities on the Western Front, but the formal terms of peace were not settled until later. One of the key documents was the Treaty of Versailles, signed on June 28, 1919. However, it was November 11 that became the date associated with the end of what was, at the time, the bloodiest military conflict in history.

How the Tradition of Honoring the Fallen Began

The first anniversary of the armistice was observed on November 11, 1919. In Great Britain, King George V called on people to pause for two minutes and dedicate that time to the memory of the fallen. The idea was to briefly set aside one’s usual activities and give everyone the opportunity to remember those who did not return from the war.

One of those who proposed establishing this tradition was the Australian journalist Edward George Goni. In 1919, he was living in London and wrote a letter to the Evening News, in which he proposed a five-minute nationwide moment of silence. Around the same time, South African statesman Percy Fitzpatrick put forward a similar idea. He noted that in Cape Town, moments of silence were already observed following major military losses.

King George V supported the proposal, but after discussions, it was decided to settle on two minutes. On November 6, 1919, he called on the people of the British Empire to dedicate this time to the memory of the fallen. The first such widespread ceremony took place on November 11 of that same year. Since then, the two-minute silence has become one of the most well-known traditions of Armistice Day and Remembrance Day. In different countries, this date has gradually taken on its own significance. In some places, it has remained primarily a reminder of the 1918 armistice, while in others it has become a day to honor all servicemen and women who died during various wars and armed conflicts. That is why the names of the holidays differ, even though they share a common historical foundation.

Armistice Day in Belgium

In Belgium, November 11 is a national holiday and is officially called Armistice Day. This date is particularly important for the country, as Belgian territory became one of the main theaters of war during World War I. German troops invaded Belgium in August 1914, despite its neutrality. A significant part of the country came under occupation, and cities and villages were devastated.

Belgians honor the soldiers who died during the war, as well as all those who suffered from the occupation and hostilities. The main ceremonies take place in Brussels at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Congress Column. This memorial is dedicated to soldiers whose names and identities have never been identified. Representatives of the royal family, the government, the military, and the public gather there to lay wreaths and pay their respects to the fallen.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was established in 1922. At that time, the remains of five unidentified Belgian soldiers who died during World War I were brought to Brussels. One of them became a symbol of all the soldiers who never returned home. During official ceremonies at the memorial, military honors are rendered, and government officials lay flowers.

Another place associated with the memory of World War I is the Belgian city of Ypres. Some of the fiercest battles on the Western Front took place near it. Every evening, the Last Post ceremony is held at the Menin Gate—a signal that, in military tradition, marks the end of the day. This ritual was established in 1928 to honor the memory of British and other soldiers who died in this region. November 11 remains a particularly significant date for such events.

France Remembers the Fallen and Honors the Unknown Soldier

For France, November 11 is not only the anniversary of the armistice but also a national day of remembrance. After four years of war, the country suffered enormous human losses. According to official French estimates, approximately 1.4 million French soldiers were killed. Many cities and villages were destroyed, and families in nearly every region had members who were killed or wounded.

November 11 was officially designated a day to honor victory and peace in 1922. Since then, ceremonies have been held annually across the country at monuments to the fallen. In Paris, the main events take place at the Arc de Triomphe, where the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located. His remains were brought from the battlefields of World War I to symbolize all French soldiers who died and remained unidentified.

One of the most important French traditions is the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It was first lit on November 11, 1923. Since then, the flame has never gone out, and every evening a ceremony is held at the memorial to rekindle it. It is a symbol of remembrance for those who died in the war and a reminder that their names and stories must not be forgotten by future generations.

Over time, the significance of the date has expanded. In 2012, France passed a law designating November 11 as a day to honor not only those who died in World War I, but also all those who died for France in various conflicts. This includes both military personnel and civilians who have been officially granted that status. Therefore, during the ceremonies, people commemorate not only the events of 1914–1918 but also those who died in subsequent wars and military operations.

In French cities and even the smallest towns, people also gather at local memorials. There, the names of the fallen are read aloud, wreaths are laid, the national anthem is sung, and moments of silence are observed. Members of the military, veterans, schoolchildren, local officials, and ordinary residents all take part in the ceremonies. For many French families, it is also a personal day of remembrance for loved ones who did not return from the war.

How Armistice Day Is Observed in New Zealand

In New Zealand, November 11 is also known as Armistice Day. The country fought on the side of the Allies in World War I, and thousands of New Zealanders left to fight far from home. For a country with a small population, the losses were deeply felt. Therefore, the news of the cessation of hostilities in 1918 was a momentous event for the entire nation.

After the armistice was announced, New Zealanders took to the streets to celebrate the end of the war. In cities, bells rang, brass bands played, and parades and performances were organized. The first celebrations were attended by military personnel, schoolchildren, local officials, and ordinary residents. However, the celebrations took place against the backdrop of the Spanish flu pandemic, which was claiming lives across the country at the time. Due to the risk of the disease spreading, official events in Auckland were even postponed.

Today, the main tradition is a minute of silence at 11:00 a.m. At this time, people pause to remember the fallen and reflect on the consequences of the war. Commemorative events are held at war memorials, cemeteries, and public spaces. They are attended by military personnel, veterans, government officials, and the families of the fallen.

In 2026, the national ceremony will take place on November 11 in Wellington, at the National War Memorial in Pukehu Park. The event will run from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants will gather to remember not only the victims of World War I, but also New Zealanders who died in subsequent conflicts or during peacekeeping operations. The organizers also emphasize the importance of remembering the psychological trauma and loss that war leaves in its wake, even long after hostilities have ended.

Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Remembrance Day is observed on November 11. It was originally called Armistice Day, as the primary reason for establishing the date was the end of hostilities in World War I. After World War II, the name and meaning of the day gradually changed to honor not only those who died between 1914 and 1918, but also all service members who gave their lives in subsequent wars.

One of the most well-known traditions is two minutes of silence at 11:00 a.m. At this time, commemorative events in cities and towns come to a halt, and people bow their heads in respect for the fallen. The main ceremony takes place at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. It is a memorial in the form of an empty tomb, dedicated to those who died in wars. Representatives of the royal family, the government, the armed forces, and veterans’ organizations lay wreaths there.

Red poppies hold a special place in British tradition. People pin them to their clothing in the days leading up to November 11 and during commemorative events. This flower became a symbol because, after the battles on the fields of Flanders and northern France, wild poppies grew in abundance among the devastated land. Their red color was associated with the blood of fallen soldiers.

Another important part of British traditions is Remembrance Sunday. It is observed on the second Sunday in November, closest to the 11th. In 2026, it falls on November 8. On this day, ceremonies are held throughout the country, with the main event taking place in London at the Cenotaph. Thus, in the United Kingdom, commemorative events can take place both on Sunday and on November 11 itself.

How the Fallen Are Honored in Canada

In Canada, November 11 is called Remembrance Day. Until 1931, this date was officially known as Armistice Day. It was then that Parliament adopted the name Remembrance Day to emphasize the broader significance of the event. Since then, Canadians have honored not only those who served in World War I but also all service members who died while serving in various conflicts.

The main ceremony takes place in the capital, Ottawa, near the National War Memorial. Government officials, military personnel, veterans, families of the fallen, and citizens gather there. During the event, the Last Post is played, followed by two minutes of silence. Then the Rouse is played, wreaths are laid, and other commemorative rituals are performed. Many cities and communities across Canada organize their own ceremonies, with schools, community organizations, and local residents participating.

As in the United Kingdom, the red poppy is an important symbol of this day. Canadians pin it to their clothing, most often on the left side, closer to the heart. The tradition is linked to the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written in 1915 by Canadian military doctor John McCrae. He served on the Western Front and witnessed red poppies growing among the graves and ruined fields.

In Canada, the poppy is not only a symbol of remembrance but also part of a charitable campaign. Ahead of November 11, volunteers and representatives of veterans’ organizations distribute symbolic flowers and collect donations. The funds are used to assist veterans, particularly those facing difficult life circumstances, as well as to support medical and social programs. Thus, the tradition has not only a commemorative but also a practical significance.

Remembrance Day in Australia

In Australia, November 11 is also observed as Remembrance Day. Originally, this date was called Armistice Day, but after World War II, it was renamed to honor those who died in both world wars. Today, Australians remember all their compatriots who died or were injured during wars, armed conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

The country maintains the tradition of observing a minute of silence at 11:00 a.m. Unlike in the United Kingdom and Canada, where two minutes are typically observed, official ceremonies in Australia often involve just one minute. During this time, people pause to remember the fallen and honor those who served in the military. The main events take place at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, as well as at memorials in cities and small communities.

Australians also use the red poppy as a symbol of remembrance. It is worn on clothing or placed at military gravesites and memorials. At the same time, the country has other symbols associated with military remembrance. For example, rosemary is traditionally used on ANZAC Day, which is observed on April 25. This plant is associated with the Gallipoli Peninsula, where Australian and New Zealand troops fought during World War I.

Another distinctive feature of Australian remembrance culture is the ceremonial Last Post bugle call. It is played at events honoring the fallen, as well as during military funerals. This call symbolizes the end of service and the soldier’s eternal rest. It is usually followed by a minute of silence, after which the Rouse signal is sounded.

Why the Red Poppy Became a Symbol of Remembrance

The red poppy has become one of the most famous symbols of remembrance for those who died in World War I. During the fighting in Flanders and northern France, the ground was ravaged by explosions, and the fields were transformed into craters and trenches. After shelling, the soil was churned up, creating conditions for poppy seeds to sprout. As a result, even amid the devastation, bright red flowers appeared in the spring.

Canadian military doctor John McCrae played a special role in popularizing this symbol. In 1915, he wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields,” dedicated to the fallen soldiers. In the poem, poppies grow among the crosses in military cemeteries and become a symbol of remembrance for those who died on the front lines. The poem quickly became well-known in Britain, Canada, and other countries.

After the war, the poppy began to be used during commemorative events. In Great Britain, it was popularized by the Royal British Legion, founded in 1921. The tradition later spread to Canada, Australia, and other Commonwealth countries. Today, people buy or receive poppies in exchange for donations, pin them to their clothing, and often leave them at memorials after ceremonies.

At the same time, the red poppy is not the only symbol of remembrance. In France, for example, the cornflower, or bleuet, holds an important place. It is associated with the French military and support for veterans. Different countries may use their own flowers, ribbons, and commemorative symbols, but the meaning remains the same—to remember those who died in war.

Interesting Facts About November 11

The armistice was signed early in the morning. The document was signed at 5:15 a.m . in a railroad car near Compiègne, but hostilities were not to cease until 11:00 a.m.

Two minutes of silence became a tradition in 1919. It was introduced in time for the first anniversary of the armistice. The idea was supported by King George V of Great Britain.

The first proposal came from an Australian. Journalist Edward George Goni suggested five minutes of silence, but they ultimately settled on two.

The red poppy is associated with a poem by a Canadian doctor. John McCrae wrote “In Flanders Fields” in 1915, and the flower later became an international symbol of remembrance.

In France, the eternal flame has been burning since 1923. It was lit near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Belgium has its own tradition of remembrance at the Menin Gate. In the city of Ypres, the Last Post is played every evening in honor of fallen soldiers.

The names of the holidays differ, but the date is the same. In Belgium, France, and New Zealand, it is Armistice Day, while in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, it is Remembrance Day.

Thus, November 11 is not just a historical date on the calendar for these countries. It is a day to remember the millions of people whose lives were taken by World War I, as well as all those who died in subsequent conflicts. Ceremonies, poppies, wreaths, and moments of silence help preserve the memory of the past and serve as a reminder of the price societies pay for war.

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