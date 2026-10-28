Fifteen media outlets, journalists’ associations and press freedom organizations appealed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on October 28, 2026, urging her to improve journalists’ access to public documents. This came amid an inquiry by the European Ombudsman into the European Commission’s refusal to disclose documents related to infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Complaint over 17 documents

Last week, European Ombudsman Teresa Anjinho opened an inquiry following a complaint by EUobserver. The outlet had asked the European Commission to provide 17 documents concerning EU-funded infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip.

The request was submitted in February as part of a journalistic investigation into the extent of destruction of EU-funded infrastructure in Palestinian territory as a result of Israeli attacks. The European Commission refused to disclose the materials, stating that there was no overriding public interest in doing so. EUobserver’s subsequent appeal went unanswered.

Anjinho asked the European Commission to respond to the complaint by November 4 at the latest. If the response is not satisfactory, the Ombudsman will examine the requested documents herself.

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Demands to the European Commission

In an open letter, the signatories described restrictions on access to information as a “silent crisis.” They said journalists regularly face substantial delays, questionable refusals and extensive redactions in documents, causing the disclosed materials to largely lose their meaning. According to them, the European Commission also fails in some cases to retain and properly archive important documents.

The organizations called for the repeal of the European Commission’s internal procedural rules of December 2024, which they believe have made access to documents more difficult. They also called for an updated action plan to improve journalists’ access to information, including by implementing the Ombudsman’s recommendations and Court of Justice of the EU rulings, and strengthening document registration and archiving procedures.

The letter’s signatories include the Committee to Protect Journalists, EUobserver, the European and International Federations of Journalists, Follow the Money, Forbidden Stories, the International Press Institute, Investigate Europe and PEN International.

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