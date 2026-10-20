15 Years Since the Death of Muammar Gaddafi: How the Confrontation with the West Led to the Fall of the Libyan Regime

Fifteen years ago, on October 20, 2011, Muammar Gaddafi—the Libyan leader who had been in power for more than four decades—was killed in the Libyan city of Sirte. His regime weathered international sanctions, accusations of supporting terrorism, U.S. airstrikes, and a gradual rapprochement with the West, but it could not withstand the 2011 uprising and the NATO military operation.

Gaddafi’s final day marked the culmination of a confrontation that had shaped Libya’s relations with the U.S. and European nations for decades.

UA.News explains who Muammar Gaddafi was, why he became one of Washington’s main adversaries, how the West shifted from sanctions to cooperation with the Libyan regime, and eventually joined the military operation that led to the fall of Gaddafi’s regime.

How Gaddafi Came to Power and Transformed Libya into a Regional Power

Muammar Gaddafi was born in 1942 near Sirte. He received a military education and, on September 1, 1969, led a group of young officers who overthrew the monarchy of King Idris I. At the time, the king was abroad, and the military established a new government without significant armed resistance.

Gaddafi proclaimed a republic, rejected Western military bases, and began restructuring the state in accordance with his own political vision. He advocated for Arab nationalism, socialism, and the unification of Arab countries, and later outlined his concept of political organization in the “Green Book.”

The nationalization of the oil industry and increased control over oil revenues became key tools for strengthening the state. Oil provided Libya with the resources to fund government programs, develop infrastructure, and support education and healthcare, as well as to strengthen the military and support allies abroad.

At the same time, the political system became increasingly centered around Gaddafi himself. The authorities restricted opposition activities, persecuted critics, and carried out repressions. Gaddafi did not formally hold the office of president in the traditional sense, but he remained the de facto leader of the country.

His foreign policy also extended far beyond Libya’s borders. Gaddafi supported various revolutionary movements and armed groups, interfered in the affairs of neighboring states, and sought to expand Tripoli’s influence in Africa and the Middle East. This earned him allies but at the same time strained relations with Western governments.

Why Gaddafi Became an Enemy of the U.S.

The confrontation between Washington and Tripoli intensified in the 1970s and 1980s. U.S. authorities accused the Libyan regime of supporting terrorist attacks, while Gaddafi criticized U.S. policy in the Middle East and sought to counter American influence in the region.

One of the most dramatic incidents was the U.S. military’s bombing of Libyan targets in April 1986. U.S. President Ronald Reagan explained the operation as a response to the April 5 bombing at La Belle, a West Berlin discotheque frequented by American service members. Two people were killed in the terrorist attack, and more than 200 others were injured.

In an address to the American people on April 14, 1986, Reagan stated that the United States had evidence of the Libyan regime’s involvement in the attack. He called the operation a necessary response to Tripoli’s support for terrorism. The U.S. president emphasized that the strikes targeted military facilities and infrastructure that Washington linked to terrorist activities.

Reagan also warned that the U.S. might use force again if attacks against American citizens continued. His address following the airstrikes on Libya established Washington’s official position: the administration viewed Gaddafi as a threat to American security.

The U.S. Air Force attacked targets in Tripoli and Benghazi. Strikes were carried out against military airfields, barracks, and other facilities that the U.S. considered linked to support for terrorism. During the operation, the Americans lost an F-111 aircraft along with two crew members.

Gaddafi survived the bombing and remained in power. At the same time, the conflict cemented his image as an enemy of the United States, and Libya found itself in international isolation for a long time.

Another turning point was the crash of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in December 1988. The explosion killed 270 people—259 passengers and crew members, and 11 people on the ground. The investigation led to the Libyan intelligence services, and in 2001, a Scottish court found former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi guilty of murder.

The issue of Libya’s responsibility for the terrorist attack became one of the main factors behind international sanctions. In 2003, the Libyan authorities agreed to accept responsibility for the actions of Libyan officials in the Pan Am 103 case in order to settle compensation claims from the families of the victims.

From Isolation to Cooperation: Why the West Changed Its Attitude Toward Gaddafi

In the early 2000s, Libya’s relations with Western nations began to change. Gaddafi sought to emerge from international isolation, and his government agreed to steps that paved the way for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of economic ties.

In December 2003, Libya announced that it was abandoning its programs to develop weapons of mass destruction and agreed to dismantle the relevant equipment and delivery systems. The U.S. and the United Kingdom sent experts to the country to verify these commitments. The Libyan authorities also cooperated with international bodies regarding their chemical and nuclear programs.

A U.S. State Department fact sheet on relations with Libya noted that Tripoli’s decision in December 2003 to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and missile programs laid the foundation for the normalization of bilateral relations.

In 2004, Washington began restoring diplomatic and economic ties with Libya, and in 2006, it removed Libya from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Western companies once again gained greater opportunities to operate in the Libyan oil market.

Thus, Gaddafi, who had been one of the United States’ main adversaries in the 1980s, became a partner of Western nations in the following decade on issues of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, counterterrorism, and energy cooperation.

However, the normalization of relations did not mean that the Libyan political system had become democratic. Gaddafi retained personal control over the government, and political freedoms remained limited. It was this very system that came under attack during the Arab Spring.

The Arab Spring: How an Uprising Escalated into War

In February 2011, protests against the Gaddafi regime began in Benghazi, in eastern Libya. The demonstrations took place within the broader context of the Arab Spring—a wave of uprisings and protests that swept across a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Security forces used weapons against the protesters. The standoff quickly escalated into an armed uprising, and some members of the military defected to the opposition. Forces seeking to remove Gaddafi from power formed within the country.

The Libyan leader refused to step down. His forces continued military operations against the opposition, and government statements and threats against opponents of the regime heightened the international community’s fears of massive civilian casualties.

On February 26, 2011, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1970, imposing an arms embargo on Libya and referring the situation to the International Criminal Court. The next step was Resolution 1973 of March 17, which authorized UN member states to take “all necessary measures” to protect civilians and populated areas under threat of attack. At the same time, the document explicitly ruled out the possibility of foreign occupation of Libyan territory.

In its announcement of the adoption of Resolution 1973, the UN noted that the decision was supported by ten members of the Security Council, while five states abstained—Brazil, China, Germany, India, and Russia.

The resolution established the legal framework for the imposition of a no-fly zone and military action to protect the civilian population. On March 19, the international coalition began striking Gaddafi’s forces to halt their advance toward rebel strongholds. Initially, the United States led the operation, but command later passed to NATO.

The NATO Operation: From Protecting Civilians to the Fall of the Regime

On March 31, 2011, NATO assumed command of the international military operation in Libya, which was named Unified Protector. Its official objectives were to enforce an arms embargo, maintain a no-fly zone, and protect the civilian population from attacks by government forces.

Allied aircraft targeted military facilities, equipment, command-and-control systems, and positions from which Gaddafi’s forces could launch attacks on populated areas. At sea, NATO ships monitored vessel movements to prevent the delivery of weapons and mercenaries to Libya.

In June 2011, NATO defense ministers confirmed that the operation would continue as long as the threat to civilians persisted. In a joint statement, they emphasized that the goal was to end the violence and enable Libyans to determine their country’s future on their own.

However, the course of the war gradually shifted the balance in favor of the rebels. Airstrikes weakened the military capabilities of government forces, while the opposition advanced toward Tripoli. In August, the rebels captured the capital, after which Gaddafi lost control of most of the country.

He was left with a small group of supporters and eventually found himself in his hometown of Sirte, which became one of the last pockets of resistance. The city was the scene of intense fighting, and forces loyal to the former regime were surrounded.

Subsequently, the British Parliament critically assessed the course of the intervention. A 2016 report by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee stated that the operation, which began as a limited intervention to protect civilians, gradually turned into a policy of regime change without a proper strategy for stabilizing Libya after Gaddafi.

The findings of the parliamentary inquiry noted that the British government had failed to conduct a proper analysis of the nature of the uprising and had relied on an incomplete assessment of the situation. The committee also concluded that the lack of a clear strategy following the fall of the regime contributed to the subsequent political and economic crisis.

Gaddafi’s Last Day

On October 20, 2011, Gaddafi attempted to leave the Sirte area in a convoy of vehicles. According to NATO, at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time, NATO aircraft attacked 11 armed military vehicles that were moving as part of a larger convoy of about 75 vehicles.

NATO’s official statement on the strike noted that the convoy was traveling at high speed and carried a significant amount of mounted weapons and ammunition. After the first strike, the convoy scattered, and some of the vehicles continued moving. NATO carried out a second strike on the group of vehicles.

The Alliance emphasized that at the time of the attack, it was unaware of Gaddafi’s presence in the convoy. The statement also noted that NATO did not aim to target a specific individual but acted within the UN mandate to protect the civilian population.

French Defense Minister Gérard Longuet reported that same day that a French aircraft had fired a warning shot to stop the convoy as it attempted to leave Sirte. According to him, the French intervention halted the convoy’s advance, after which Libyan fighters from the transitional government joined the action.

Lieutenant General Charles Bouchard, who commanded NATO’s Operation Unified Protector, explained during a briefing on October 24 that the Alliance was unaware that Gaddafi was in the convoy. He stated that military officials feared the convoy of armed vehicles might join up with other remnants of the regime’s forces and once again pose a threat to populated areas.

“We had no idea that Gaddafi was on board,” Bouchard explained, commenting on the circumstances of the strike. According to him, the objective was to break up the convoy into smaller groups and halt its advance.

After the strikes, Gaddafi and his supporters came under fire from Libyan rebels. According to Human Rights Watch, part of the group tried to hide near drainage pipes. Gaddafi was found alive but wounded; fighters began beating him and dragging him by his hair. The circumstances of his death after his capture remain under investigation.

Gaddafi’s former personal driver, Huneish Nasr, who had served him for about 30 years, later told reporters that he had seen the Libyan leader shortly before his capture. In an interview with The Guardian, he recalled: “Everything was exploding.” According to the driver, Gaddafi did not appear frightened, but seemed unsure of what to do next. Nasr said he saw the rebels surround the former leader near a drainage pipe, after which he himself was struck.

How the U.S. Reacted to the Death of Muammar Gaddafi

Following reports of Gaddafi’s death, U.S. President Barack Obama delivered a statement at the White House. He called the Libyan leader’s death the end of a “long and painful chapter” for the Libyan people and emphasized that the country’s future would now depend on the Libyans themselves.

Obama recalled that the U.S. and its allies intervened after government forces began cracking down on the uprising, and the international community feared massive civilian casualties. He also emphasized that U.S. military personnel were not on the ground in Libya as part of the operation, and that NATO played the leading role in the subsequent campaign.

“Today we can finally say that the Gaddafi regime has come to an end,” Obama declared on October 20, 2011. At the same time, he warned that Libya faces difficult challenges in building a new state.

That same day, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, reacting to the news of Gaddafi’s death, joked to reporters, “We came, we saw, he died”—paraphrasing Julius Caesar’s famous quote. Later, in an interview, she stated that she supported an investigation into the circumstances of the Libyan leader’s death and called for patience until the results were known.

Was Gaddafi Executed After His Capture?

After video footage showing the moments of Gaddafi’s capture was released, questions arose regarding the legality of his death. The footage showed that the former leader was alive while in the rebels’ custody, surrounded by a crowd of armed fighters. His body was later taken to Misrata, where it was put on public display.

Human Rights Watch conducted its own investigation and published a report titled “Death of a Dictator: Bloody Vengeance in Sirte” in October 2012. The organization analyzed video footage, photographs, and testimonies from people who were at the scene.

Human rights activists concluded that Gaddafi was captured alive and subsequently beaten and wounded. At the same time, they were unable to definitively determine whether he died from injuries sustained during the beating or from a gunshot wound inflicted later. The organization called for a full investigation into the possible extrajudicial execution.

The report also mentions the deaths of dozens of other detainees in Sirte. Human Rights Watch documented evidence of possible executions of people held by rebel forces and stated that the Libyan authorities failed to ensure a proper investigation into these cases.

How the NATO Operation Ended

Following Gaddafi’s death and the capture of Sirte, NATO began winding down its military operation. On October 28, 2011, the North Atlantic Council confirmed the decision to end Operation Unified Protector by the end of the month. The last flight of an AWACS surveillance aircraft took place at midnight on October 31, Libyan time.

According to official Alliance data, during the operation, NATO conducted more than 26,500 sorties, of which more than 9,700 were strike missions. The mission lasted 222 days.

However, the fall of the regime did not bring stability to Libya. After Gaddafi’s death, the country faced fighting between armed groups, a breakdown of political institutions, the proliferation of weapons, and new conflicts over control of territories and oil resources. The central government was never able to fully bring under its control the numerous militias that had played a role in overthrowing the regime.

In 2016, U.S. President Barack Obama, assessing the consequences of the intervention, criticized European allies for paying insufficient attention to Libya’s reconstruction after Gaddafi’s fall. Obama cited the lack of a proper post-operation strategy as one of the main problems with Western policy toward the country.

Gaddafi’s death brought his 42-year rule to an end, but it did not resolve Libya’s key problems. The military operation, launched under a mandate to protect civilians, helped the rebels defeat the regime, but international partners failed to provide an effective plan to stabilize the country.

Fifteen years after the Libyan leader’s death, his downfall remains one of the most telling examples of how a change of power achieved by force can lead to a prolonged period of political instability.

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