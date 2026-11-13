19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg footballer Bartosz Mazurek may make his debut for the Poland national team in the Nations League match against Romania, which is set to take place in Bucharest, Romania. Before the game, scheduled for Saturday at 20:45, he took part in an official press conference alongside Poland head coach Jan Urban.

Emotions ahead of a possible debut

Mazurek said that ahead of his potential first match for the national team, he feels excitement rather than nervousness. According to him, the opportunity to play in a large stadium was one of the reasons why he started playing football, so such an atmosphere motivates him.

Interia Sport reported on the young player's appearance at the pre-match press conference. The outlet notes that Poland will play two final Nations League Division B matches during its November training camp — against Romania and Sweden.

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The path to the call-up

The footballer said that just a year ago, he would have considered a call-up to Poland's senior national team something abstract. At that time, according to him, he missed a penalty in the third division, but he was confident in his abilities and believed he could make the national team.

Mazurek did not make any specific promises ahead of the match against Romania. He said that if given a chance, he would take to the pitch and show his strongest qualities.

The significance of the Nations League matches

According to the outlet, the results of the matches against Romania and Sweden will determine Poland's final position in the Nations League, as well as the pot it will be placed in during the European Championship qualification draw.

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