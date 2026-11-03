In Poland, 47% of respondents do not believe that the current government coalition led by Donald Tusk will remain in power after the 2027 parliamentary elections. These are the results of a Pollster Research Institute survey commissioned by the newspaper Super Express, RMF24 reports.

Survey results

Thirty percent of survey participants believe that the current coalition can be re-elected. Another 23% of respondents said they could not predict the outcome of the upcoming elections.

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Factors behind public skepticism

Political marketing specialist Sergiusz Trzeciak, commenting to Super Express, linked respondents’ sentiment to economic difficulties, a crisis in the healthcare system, and tensions within the coalition. In his assessment, the perception of the current government’s weakness is growing in society, while right-wing forces are strengthening their positions.

RMF24 also notes frequent disputes between the government and President Karol Nawrocki, who, according to the outlet, is blocking key legislative initiatives. Among the problems most often cited in this context are the rising cost of living, higher energy prices, and uncertainty over the state of the national budget.

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