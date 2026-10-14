In Poland, 56% of respondents negatively assessed the decision to issue a safe-conduct letter to former deputy justice minister and PiS MP Marcin Romanowski. The decision of the Warsaw District Court was assessed positively by 29% of respondents, according to an IBRiS poll for the newspaper «Rzeczpospolita», reported by Interia.

Poll results

The option “definitely negative” was chosen by 40.5% of survey participants, while another 15.5% selected “rather negative.” The decision was described as “rather positive” by 10.1% of respondents and as “definitely positive” by 18.9%. Another 15% were undecided.

Among supporters of the governing camp, 85% of respondents assessed the safe-conduct letter critically. Among opposition supporters, 35% expressed this opinion. The greatest support for the court’s decision was recorded among those aged 30 to 39: 45% supported it, while 36% criticized it. The largest share of critics was among people aged 50 to 59 — 70%.

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The prosecutor’s office appealed the court’s decision

On September 30, the Warsaw District Court ruled to issue Romanowski a safe-conduct letter and overturned the decision on his temporary arrest. The court explained that the politician’s return to the country would be beneficial for the investigation and court proceedings. In early October, the prosecutor’s office filed an appeal against this decision.

Romanowski is one of the suspects in an investigation into possible violations at the Justice Fund. In August, he applied to the Warsaw District Court for a safe-conduct letter. The document and envelope indicated that the application had been sent from Tiraspol in Moldova’s separatist Transnistrian region. Information that the politician was indeed there was not confirmed.

The IBRiS CATI poll was conducted on October 2–3, 2026, among a sample of 1,072 respondents.

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