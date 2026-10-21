In Poland, 66.5% of participants in an IBRiS poll for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita said that the policy of US President Donald Trump does not serve the country’s interests. Interia reports. Of those who negatively assessed the impact of the American president’s actions, 36.9% answered “definitely no,” while 29.6% chose the option “rather no.”

Trump’s policy toward Poland was assessed positively by 19.4% of respondents. Of them, 4.4% are convinced that it serves the country, while another 15% tend to share this view. A total of 14.1% of respondents were undecided.

Assessments by party voters

As Rzeczpospolita notes, among the electorates of parties voted for in the 2023 elections, there is none in which a majority would support Trump’s actions. Among voters of the current governing coalition — Civic Coalition, The Left, the Polish People’s Party and Polska 2050 — 87.2% gave a negative assessment, while 4.5% gave a positive one.

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Among supporters of opposition parties — Law and Justice, Razem, Konfederacja and Konfederacja Korony Polskiej — opinions were more divided. At the same time, negative assessments prevailed: they were expressed by 49% of respondents, while 36.3% assessed the US president’s policy positively.

Supporters of Nawrocki and Braun

When broken down by voting in the most recent presidential election, positive assessments prevailed only among supporters of Karol Nawrocki and Grzegorz Braun. The highest support for Trump’s policy was recorded among Braun’s voters — 53%. Among Nawrocki’s electorate, the share of negative assessments was the lowest, at 37%.

At the same time, 85% of Sławomir Mentzen’s supporters gave a negative assessment of Trump’s actions. Among voters of Adrian Zandberg and Magdalena Biejat, support for the US president’s policy was close to zero, while negative assessments also prevailed among supporters of Rafał Trzaskowski and Szymon Hołownia. The poll was conducted on October 16–17, 2026, on a sample of 1,068 people.

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