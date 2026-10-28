About 7 million residents of Los Angeles in the United States were exposed on January 9, 2025, to lead concentrations exceeding 50 nanograms per cubic meter of air due to smoke from the Eaton Fire. This is approximately 80 times higher than the usual atmospheric lead level in the observation area, ScienceAlert reports, citing a study in the journal Science Advances.

Pollution measurements

On January 7, 2025, Santa Ana winds spread flames from Eaton Canyon to Altadena. More than 9,000 structures, as well as vehicles and electronics, burned in the area. A California Institute of Technology air-composition monitoring station in Pico Rivera, located south of the fire’s origin, recorded pollution in real time.

Air quality was worst during the first two days of the fire. Residents of eastern Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley experienced the highest average daily lead concentrations. Under normal conditions, the average daily lead concentration in Pico Rivera is 0.6 nanograms per cubic meter.

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Difference from natural fires

In addition to lead, high concentrations of chlorine, bromine, zinc, copper, and arsenic were detected in the smoke. The authors of the study note that fires in urban development have a different chemical composition of emissions than those that predominantly affect forests or grasslands: residential buildings, transport, and infrastructure burned.

The researchers compared these data with a 2024 fire in Riverside that occurred almost exclusively in an area covered by vegetation. In Eaton smoke, the lead concentration was 50 times higher, chlorine and bromine concentrations were seven times higher, zinc was four times higher, and copper and arsenic were three times higher.

Scientists suggest that the particularly toxic composition of the emissions may have been linked to the fact that many homes in Altadena were built in the first half of the 20th century, when lead-based paints and brominated flame retardants were widely used. The health consequences of such short-term but intense exposure are currently unknown. The researchers also called for epidemiological studies, particularly involving children and other vulnerable groups.

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