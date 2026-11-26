New data has emerged regarding Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine—and this is not just another report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to which everyone has long grown accustomed and which are often viewed more as part of the information war. This time, it involves a leak from Rosstat’s internal databases, carried out by Belarusian hackers from the groups “Cyberpartisans of Belarus” and Silent Crow. The data was passed on to journalists at independent Russian publications—“Meduza” and “Mediazona”—who, together with the BBC, “Vazhnye Istorii,” The Insider, and Der Spiegel, verified the information and concluded that the likelihood that these are genuine Rosstat databases is extremely high.

The figures are staggering. As of the end of September 2026, Rosstat’s databases listed at least 490,000 Russian military personnel killed in action, of whom more than 425,000 had a military cause of death explicitly stated. However, the journalists took into account that the registration of deaths is delayed by months or even years, and they also did not overlook the more than 160,000 reports filed by relatives of those missing in action, of whom fewer than 10% are found alive. Taking all this into account, the most conservative, baseline estimate of Russian casualties in this war is 720,000 people. And this does not include those mobilized from the occupied territories of Donbas or the civilians who are also dying in large numbers.

It’s worth noting here: everyone fully understands that Ukrainian losses are also enormous. We don’t know the exact figures—and, unfortunately, won’t know them for a very long time—but there’s no doubt that they are also very significant. And if we add up the total losses on both sides, it is quite likely that the total number of people killed in this war has already exceeded one million. These are on the scale of the largest conflicts of the 20th century, excluding the world wars.

Where did this leak come from, how reliable is it, how large are these figures in comparison, and how did it come to be that societies have ceased to be sensitive to such enormous losses? UA.News political analyst Mykyta Trachuk looked into the matter.

Where did the figures come from, and can they be trusted?

The story of the leak began in early November, when hackers from “Cyber Partisans of Belarus” and Silent Crow breached Rosstat’s servers and gained access to data on Russian military casualties extending all the way to the fall of 2026. Initially, they published their own estimate—over 390,000 dead—but later handed over the complete database to opposition journalists, who conducted an independent analysis showing that the casualties are actually significantly higher.

“Meduza” and “Mediazona” are publications that have been tracking Russian casualties for years. “Mediazona” focuses primarily on this work through its “Russia 200” project: it compiles data from obituaries, inheritance cases, and court rulings. This time, the verification was conducted along several independent lines: cross-referencing with lists of the deceased by name, the Register of Inheritance Cases, leaks from the Civil Registry Offices (RAGS), the texts of court rulings, previously published data from Rosstat itself, and so on. In addition, journalists used mathematical and statistical methods to estimate the number of deaths that had already occurred but had not yet been recorded in official registries.

A key detail: the leaked Rosstat database contains not only registered deaths but also data on causes of death and the addresses of the places of death—information that was not available in any other source. And although the causes of death cannot be fully trusted (doctors often report inaccurate causes), the journalists analyzed other fields in the database and calculated excess male mortality—and all of this data ultimately corroborated one another.

This information became so significant to the public that the Kremlin was forced to respond. However, this reaction was quite predictable. Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, stated that only the Russian Ministry of Defense can officially announce casualty figures, and urged the public “not to take any other data into account.” The problem, however, is that the Russian Ministry of Defense last updated its casualty statistics… in September 2022. No new figures have been released since then. In other words, the Kremlin is seriously suggesting that we trust an agency which, as they say, can’t even say “good morning” without lying, and at the same time is calling on people to ignore multidimensional, independent studies that have been verified across multiple sources.



720,000 dead compared to the wars against Napoleon, Afghanistan, and Chechnya



The human psyche and mind are wired in such a way that they have difficulty grasping large numbers. We understand that a distance of a thousand kilometers—from, say, Kharkiv to Lviv—is a long way, whether on foot or even by car. But what is, say, the 217 million kilometers from Earth to Mercury? Our brains are incapable of adequately visualizing this. We simply say “very far” and leave it at that.

That’s where comparisons and analogies come in. To grasp the scale of these losses, it’s worth comparing them to other wars Russia has fought in the past. And here, the numbers look downright devastating.

The War of 1812 against Napoleon, which is still celebrated in Russia as the “Patriotic War,” claimed, by the broadest estimates, between 300,000 and 500,000 lives—depending on whether civilian casualties and those who died from wounds and disease are included. Even by the highest estimate—half a million—this is significantly less than the 720,000 that Putin has “attributed” to nearly five years of war in Ukraine. In other words, Putin’s “special military operation” has already claimed more Russian lives than Napoleon’s invasion, which became a national, cultural, and demographic trauma for Russia that lasted for centuries.



The war with Napoleonic France was preceded by the Russo-Turkish War, which claimed up to 100,000 lives. The Afghan War, which lasted ten years and became one of the greatest sources of stress for late Soviet society, cost the USSR about 15,000 lives. The two Chechen wars, according to various estimates, claimed the lives of about 30,000 Russian soldiers. The Russo-Japanese War of 1904–1905 resulted in up to 90,000 deaths. In other words, 720,000 is many times more than Afghanistan, Chechnya, Turkey, and Japan combined.



World War I, according to various estimates, cost Russia between 1.3 and 2.5 million lives. This is a scale that Putin’s “special operation” has not yet reached, but is already approaching—and may well “catch up and surpass” it if the bloodshed continues for several more years. The Iran-Iraq War of 1980–1988—one of the bloodiest conflicts of the 20th century after both world wars!—claimed about one million lives on both sides. If we add to the 720,000 Russians killed the civilian casualties on all sides, the losses among forcibly mobilized residents of the occupied Donbas, and the Ukrainian casualties (which, as we understand, are also very, very significant), the total number could well have exceeded one million.

We all knew full well that this war was very bloody and very large in scale. But now we know just how greatly that scale was underestimated.



The banality of evil and the emotional numbness of societies

Perhaps what is most striking is not so much the scale itself—after all, history has seen far bloodier wars. What is striking is the absolute absurdity, the utter senselessness, and the pointlessness of all these deaths on both sides. And then there’s a kind of utter insensitivity—as if societies were completely indifferent to the losses. The war continues, life goes on as best it can, and people don’t even really talk about it. And this applies to both Russians and, unfortunately, Ukraine.

One can observe a sort of “emotional numbness” among the people (first and foremost, of course, the Russian people), who seem to have dehumanized themselves. When the population becomes completely indifferent to the fact that, literally right next door, mass murder has been taking place for nearly five years—for absolutely no reason, without any justification—the world pays no attention to it and does nothing to stop it.

And here it is important to state clearly: no one feels sorry for the occupiers, especially those who came here voluntarily to kill people for money or to get out of prison sooner. While there may still be a tiny remnant of humanity toward professional soldiers—in accordance with all conventions, as combatants following orders—and while those forcibly mobilized from the occupied territories of Donbas may indeed be victims of circumstance in this situation — then there is absolutely no sympathy for the volunteers who sign contracts for money to solve their financial problems. And this is the absolute majority of Russian soldiers as of today. They came here to kill, and they came mainly not even for some ideal, but simply for money. This is inhumane behavior, unworthy of the title of human being, which deserves to be treated accordingly.

The situation should be viewed not in terms of sympathy for specific killers working for specific sums of money—there is none, nor can there be—but in the context of the horror of the process itself, in the context of war as a colossal tragedy for humanity a priori. This is where the very “banality of evil” manifests itself, in the simplest, almost mundane sense.

It is enough to take another sober look at Putin. He is not a maniac from a horror movie, not “Dr. Evil,” not a bloodthirsty tyrant from an ancient history textbook, not an African cannibal dictator who personally executes prisoners and then eats their livers, and so on. No, he’s just a small, gray, old KGB agent—an ordinary Soviet bureaucrat who spent his entire life stamping papers and signing orders. This small, unremarkable, and unassuming man has already sent at least a million lives to the afterlife—and it’s unknown how many more he will send. What’s hard to wrap your head around isn’t so much the scale as the disconnect between the one who kills and the number of people he has killed—not personally, of course, but through his direct order to start the war and his complete unwillingness to end it.



In summary, the figure of 720,000 Russians killed is not just a statistic. It is a verdict on an entire era, on an entire system that proved capable of sending people to their deaths on such a massive scale, and on an entire nation, the vast majority of whom simply turn a blind eye to it. And the blame for this does not lie with “the system” in an abstract sense, nor with “historical processes,” nor with some mythical “geopolitics.” The blame lies with a specific person sitting in the Kremlin.

Yuri Shevchuk, the leader of the iconic Soviet and Russian band DDT, once said at a concert: every person is a world, a universe, even if there aren’t that many stars in it. He then asked rhetorically: So how is it possible to destroy entire worlds? What kind of person must one be to destroy worlds, like the Death Star in *Star Wars* or Thanos from the Marvel comics? This naive humanism of an old rocker, who still holds on to universal human ideals and values, seems, unfortunately, completely unnecessary and out of place in today’s world. And, what’s even more regrettable, Putin doesn’t ask himself such questions at all.

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