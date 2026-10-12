In Australia, up to 78,000 people aged 65 and over may drop private health insurance in 2029–2030 due to a proposed federal government reduction in the rebate for such policies. This was reported by ABC News, citing an analysis by the Department of Health released following a freedom of information request.

Department of Health forecast

The government proposal provides for a reduction in the private health insurance rebate for Australians aged 65 and over. It is expected to save around $3 billion to fund other needs of the aged care system.

According to the department’s estimate, 44,000 people will drop insurance coverage in 2028–2029. The following year, this figure could rise to 78,000. The department stressed that the figure of 44,000 reflects the initial effect of the policy at a particular point in time, and that all estimates are uncertain because they rely on historical data and behavioural models that may change under new conditions.

Dispute over the bill

The Coalition, which has promised to block the bill in the Senate, accused Health Minister Mark Butler of referring only to the lower forecast. Shadow Health Minister Anne Ruston said the minister had either not familiarised himself with his own documents or had misled older Australians.

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The changes were also criticised by states and territories, advocates for older people, and the private health insurance industry. They expressed concern about a possible additional burden on the public healthcare system and the impact on vulnerable older people.

According to the Department of Health, the changes will affect more than 3.2 million older Australians, of whom around 2 million have an annual income of less than $37,000. The Parliamentary Budget Office had previously estimated that about $1.6 billion of the projected savings would come from pensioners. The Greens said they would not support the bill in its current form and were considering exempting pensioners from the changes.

The Australian government said it seeks to make private insurance rebates fairer and will direct all saved funds towards additional places in care facilities, service packages, and improved assistance for older people.

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