According to UN News, UNESCO reported that 86% of journalist murders worldwide in 2024–2025 went unpunished. This is one percentage point higher than in the previous two-year period. During this time, the deaths of 189 journalists and other media workers were confirmed — 20% more than in the previous two years and the highest figure since 2014–2015.

Deaths in conflict zones

In conflict zones, 127 journalists and media workers were killed, or 67% of the total number of victims. UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said that journalists are increasingly paying with their lives for working on the front lines of war, while those responsible for their killings too often evade accountability.

Journalist killings were recorded in all regions of the world. The highest number of confirmed cases was registered in the Arab States — 97, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean — 37, the Asia-Pacific region — 34, Central and Eastern Europe — 14, Africa — 6, and Western Europe and North America — 1. The most journalists were killed in the State of Palestine: 30 in 2024 and 32 in 2025.

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Drones as a new threat

UNESCO called the growing use of drones to kill journalists an alarming new threat. In 2024–2025, 50 journalists were killed by drone strikes — 40% of all those killed in conflict zones. The report documented seven cases in which several journalists were killed in a single attack, including strikes on media workplaces and temporary reporting centers. Another 15 journalists were reportedly killed while wearing press vests or travelling in vehicles clearly marked “Press.”

At the same time, in countries outside conflict zones, the impunity rate fell from 94% in 2012 to 77% in 2026. The number of journalist killings outside conflict zones — 85 — was the lowest in 18 years. UNESCO noted that progress is possible when governments invest in investigations, prosecution of perpetrators, and protection of journalists.

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