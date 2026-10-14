The US Army reported that 97% of its service members completed mandatory computerized cognitive health assessments. The testing was introduced to track the effects of blast-wave exposure and monitor the brain health of military personnel throughout their service, Defense News reports.

What the test checks

The Neurocognitive Assessment Tool is a computerized instrument that assesses attention, concentration, reaction speed, memory, information-processing speed, and decision-making. The Army began conducting such assessments in 2024 following reports that regular weapons training may affect the brain, including by causing traumatic brain injuries.

Active-duty service members, National Guard personnel, and reservists in higher-risk positions undergo the test annually, beginning shortly after entering service. This group includes combat engineers, explosive ordnance disposal specialists, and military personnel who work with heavy weapons systems. Other soldiers must undergo the assessment once every three years.

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Monitoring throughout service

Medical personnel use the results to monitor service members’ cognitive condition throughout their careers and identify significant changes, including possible brain injuries. Jordan Gillis, the US Army’s assistant secretary for installations, energy and environment, said that baseline test results make it possible to track changes in reaction speed and memory and, if necessary, assist with treatment.

The Army also plans to publish a directive on this tool and the broader overpressure control program. It provides for hazard assessments, recording exposures, reducing risks, cognitive monitoring, information tracking, reporting illnesses and injuries, and training.

In September, the US Government Accountability Office reported that the Department of Defense faces shortages of personnel and technology for conducting baseline cognitive assessments. In April, the Pentagon announced a one-year pilot program for a new app-based tool intended to reduce resource needs and improve exposure tracking.

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