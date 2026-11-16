Acura will release 700 2027 Integra Type S Heritage Edition vehicles in the United States, painted in the exclusive Blazing Phoenix Yellow color. The limited version is dedicated to the DC2-generation Acura Integra Type R, which was sold on the US market in the late 1990s, Motor1 reports.

The Heritage Edition debuted on November 14 at the Super Street After Dark event in Santa Ana, California. The vehicles are set to arrive at Acura dealerships in December alongside the updated standard 2027 Integra Type S.

Price and technical specifications

The Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition starts at $58,295, including delivery. This is $2,300 more than the regular Integra Type S, which costs $55,995 including delivery.

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No technical changes are planned for the special series. All 2027 Integra Type S models are equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission; no automatic transmission is offered for this model.

Special series details

The key feature of the Heritage Edition is the Blazing Phoenix Yellow color, unavailable for other 2027 Integra versions. The vehicle also received a titanium shift knob, 19-inch ten-spoke wheels with copper trim, and black Type S badges.

The standard Integra Type S has also been updated: it features gloss-black wheels, black mirror housings, and yellow brake calipers. Integra Type S production is located in Marysville, Ohio, while the K20C engine is supplied by Honda's plant in Anna, Ohio.

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