The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced an investigation into nine universities over suspected fraud related to J-1 visas, which are primarily used by foreign postdoctoral researchers. The US Department of Labor is conducting the investigation, STAT News reports.

Which universities are being investigated

US Vice President J.D. Vance announced the start of the investigation during a briefing on October 8. He named Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University and Brown University, the California Institute of Technology, Arizona State University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of California, Davis.

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The vice president’s position

Vance said that these universities allegedly misuse J-1 visas, the main visa category for foreign postdoctoral researchers. According to him, the institutions use such visas to bring in cheap labor instead of American researchers. The vice president also claimed that this lowers the pay of American graduate students and scientists.

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