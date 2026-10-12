In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration plans to move three senior officials from the Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence to the White House. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing Reuters, which relayed information from The Information.

Information from The Information

According to The Information, a White House official reported the planned move. The initial report did not name the officials planned to be moved and did not specify a timeline for implementing the plan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No comments received

The White House and the U.S. Department of Commerce were not immediately available for comment. Therefore, Reuters did not receive an immediate comment from these institutions regarding the plan reported by The Information.

The division’s name in the English-language report is given as Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence. This concerns a planned personnel move rather than one that has already been carried out.

Read us on