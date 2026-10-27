In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed charging universities $70,000 for each foreign student’s application to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. The program allows students from other countries to gain temporary work experience in their field of study while studying or after completing their education. U.S. educators believe the new fee could discourage international applicants from studying in the United States, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New payments for universities

Currently, students pay $520 to submit an OPT application. Under the proposed rules, universities would have to pay $70,000 for each student’s application, as well as $30,000 for its extension. Education experts suggest that institutions may pass these costs on to students.

The current OPT model has been in place since 1992. International students can work in their field of study for up to one year after completing their education, while graduates in certain STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — can receive authorization for an additional two years.

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Risks for education and the economy

More than one million international students enroll in U.S. higher education institutions every year. According to the international education association NAFSA, in the 2024–2025 academic year they contributed $42.9 billion to the U.S. economy and supported more than 355,000 jobs.

In fall 2025, the number of new international students fell by 17%, the largest decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates indicate that this cost the country’s university towns more than $1 billion. Representatives of the education sector also warn of a possible negative impact on research, innovation and U.S. international influence.

Public consultation

Public consultations on the proposed fees will continue until November 9. Universities, educational organizations and other interested parties may submit their comments. If the rules are approved, they may become the subject of lawsuits by associations of higher education institutions or business associations.

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