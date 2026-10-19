Trump administration considers reducing FEMA centralization — The Hill

In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration is considering changes to the work of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), including reducing centralization in Washington and strengthening the role of states, regional offices, and field staff. The Hill reported this, citing two agency memorandums.

One of the documents, circulated last week by FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton, states that the agency should reduce unnecessary centralization in the U.S. capital. The memorandum does not explain what specific measures are envisaged, but indicates that FEMA regional and field teams, as well as state and local officials, can make prompt decisions within their delegated authority.

Potential changes to offices and programs

A separate memorandum dated October 6, reviewed by the outlet, proposes gradually shutting down some FEMA offices and reorganizing others. The document was addressed to Hamilton by acting Deputy Administrator Jonathan Myers, Deputy Administrator Dave Arnold, and Chief Financial Officer Paul Judson. It is currently unknown whether it will be implemented.

The proposed steps include shutting down units related to resilience: the Office of Business Management, the Office of Resilience Strategy and Resilience Analysis, and the Planning and Information Directorate. The authors also propose transferring all employees of the Office of National Continuity programs in order to integrate national security issues into the agency’s work.

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In addition, the memorandum provides for the possible transfer of employees from disaster risk reduction assistance programs to support a new mitigation grants unit. It also proposes consolidating the functions of the National Flood Insurance Program.

Approach to disaster funding

The Trump administration has previously repeatedly stated that states should assume more responsibility for disaster preparedness and response, while the federal government should cover a smaller share of costs. Earlier this year, the administration released recommendations to review FEMA staffing levels, transfer more responsibility to state, local, and tribal authorities, privatize flood insurance, and raise the threshold for declaring major disasters.

At the same time, the agency’s workforce is shrinking. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, more than 4,300 employees left FEMA in fiscal year 2025 — more than twice as many as in 2024. As of May of fiscal year 2026, another 2,500 employees had left the agency.

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