The administration of US President Donald Trump has issued more than 100 subpoenas demanding data on tens of thousands of voters in at least 13 states. This is part of an intensified search for evidence of election fraud ahead of the US midterm elections, ABC News reports, citing Reuters.

Voter data checks

Election officials and lawyers have expressed concern that the investigations could undermine confidence in the electoral system. They also fear they could be used to challenge the legitimacy of races with a narrow margin between candidates.

Since Trump returned to office, prosecutors have charged at least 147 people with illegal voting, Reuters reports. According to the agency, this is fewer than one case per million people who voted in 2024.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Campaign ahead of the vote

The final week of campaigning remains before the US midterm elections. Trump is heading to Ohio after a series of campaign events in Texas, while former US President Barack Obama is campaigning in Georgia.

Ohio and Georgia are states where the results of the races could affect control of the US Senate before the end of Trump's presidential term. Polls indicate a competitive race in Ohio between Republican Jon Husted and Democrat Sherrod Brown.

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