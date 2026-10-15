In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration rejected a recommendation by a government oversight body concerning technology that would automatically turn on the body cameras of immigration officers. Daily Maverick, citing Reuters, reported on the decision from Washington on October 14.

What technology was proposed

The oversight body recommended using technology for cameras worn by employees on their bodies. It would automatically activate the camera if an officer drew a weapon or turned on a vehicle siren.

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The recommendation concerned U.S. officials dealing with immigration matters. The Trump administration did not support this recommendation.

What is known from the report

The report does not explain the reasons for this decision. The material also provides no information about other rules governing the use of body cameras by immigration officials. The Reuters report on the Daily Maverick website is dated October 15, 2026, the day after the date in the Washington report.

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