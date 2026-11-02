Trump administration appeals to US Supreme Court over California ballots — CNBC

The Trump administration in the United States has asked the Supreme Court to consider its appeal in a case involving the counting of mail-in ballots from about 20,000 voters in California. The US Department of Justice is seeking to prevent these votes from being counted, as it assumes that some voters may not be US citizens.

Appeals court decision

As CNBC reports, the petition to the Supreme Court was filed three days after a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. It rejected the Justice Department's request to block the enforcement of a lower federal court order.

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The order allowed the counting of the disputed mail-in ballots to continue. Before appealing to the Supreme Court, the US government unsuccessfully sought to halt their counting in the case.

Appeal on the eve of the election

The Trump administration's appeal came one day before Election Day. The case concerns the procedure for counting votes cast by mail in California.

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