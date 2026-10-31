Lawyers for Luigi Mangione have refiled a motion to dismiss the New York state criminal case in the United States over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The defense cites state provisions that prohibit a second criminal prosecution after Mangione pleaded guilty to federal charges.

As The Guardian reports, on August 14, Mangione pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case concerning Thompson’s death outside a hotel in Manhattan on December 4, 2024. This happened less than a month before the state trial on murder and weapons-related charges, which had been scheduled to begin on September 8.

Defense arguments

The defense argues that the federal proceedings and the state case concern the same actions — the intent to kill and the killing of Thompson. In their view, the federal stalking law covers, among other things, stalking with the intent to kill a person that resulted in that person’s death.

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US constitutional protection against double jeopardy does not prevent separate federal and state prosecutions for the same crimes. At the same time, New York law prohibits prosecuting a person twice for the same offense or separately prosecuting them for two offenses based on one act or criminal transaction.

The prosecution’s position

Manhattan prosecutors oppose the dismissal of the case. In a filing dated October 9, they said the state proceedings could continue under an exception to the rules on double jeopardy. In their view, the federal stalking charges and the state murder charges do not overlap sufficiently for this protection to apply.

Judge Gregory Carro postponed consideration of the state case after Mangione pleaded guilty in the federal proceedings. The next hearing was scheduled for December 10.

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