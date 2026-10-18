King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, resumed operations on Sunday, October 18, after closing due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. At the same time, many carriers have not yet resumed flights to the Saudi capital and other cities in the kingdom, The National reports.

Flights from the UAE and Gulf countries

Etihad Airways cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh through Monday, October 19. Connections to Jeddah and Dammam were also affected by schedule changes, although flights to Dammam and flights EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 to Jeddah were scheduled for October 18.

Emirates flights from Dubai to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam faced cancellations and schedule changes. The schedule for October 20 lists six flights between Dubai and Riyadh: EK815, EK817 and EK819 bound for Saudi Arabia, and EK816, EK818 and EK820 in the return direction.

Flydubai cancelled flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha through October 19. Air Arabia cancelled flights from Sharjah to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif, without naming a date for their resumption. Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam. Gulf Air said that after Sunday, October 18, its flights are operating as scheduled.

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Restrictions will continue through November and January

Oman Air suspended all flights to and from Riyadh through October 22, while SalamAir suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam through October 31. Air France extended its suspension of flights to the Saudi capital through October 24. British Airways plans to resume limited service to Riyadh on November 3, operating one flight per day.

Lufthansa suspended flights to Riyadh through November 18, and the group’s flights to Dammam through November 30. Eurowings is set to resume service to Jeddah on November 12. KLM cancelled all flights to Riyadh and Dammam through October 31, while Philippine Airlines cancelled flights PR654 and PR655 through November 29. Cathay Pacific extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh through January 31, 2027.

Malaysia Airlines reported the resumption on October 18 of flights to and from Jeddah and Medina after a security review. Delta Air Lines postponed the launch of its Atlanta-Riyadh route, scheduled for October 23, until March 2027.

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