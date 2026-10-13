King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has suspended operations until midnight on October 17 following a series of missile strikes. Thirteen people were killed and more than 300 were injured in an attack on Saturday. One person was killed in another strike on Sunday.

Attacks on airports

According to The National, Yemen’s Houthis continued their attacks on Saudi Arabia on Monday. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a missile launched toward Riyadh. Before that, an alert was declared in the Saudi capital, followed by three explosions.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation also reported a strike on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Sunday evening. The extent of the damage there is being assessed. Since last week, at least 20 people have been killed in attacks on the airports of Riyadh and Abha.

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Flight cancellations and fighting in Yemen

Due to the security threat, airlines changed their flight schedules to Riyadh. Etihad Airways cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi capital until October 19, while Flydubai cancelled them until October 14. Emirates and Air Arabia flights were also affected by changes.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen, government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition engaged in fighting with the Houthis. A military spokesperson said that airstrikes prevented the Houthis from sending reinforcements to the city.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said Tehran was ready to help launch negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis to find a political solution.

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