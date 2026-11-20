Aircraft movements at Christopher Columbus Airport in Genoa, Italy, were temporarily suspended after air traffic controllers spotted unidentified drones near the runway. The decision to temporarily close the airport was made for the safety of passengers and crews.

Security procedures

As RMF24 reports, the drones were in the immediate vicinity of the runway. On Thursday, special security procedures were launched at the airport, and the crews of all aircraft were promptly informed about the potential threat.

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Christopher Columbus Airport is located in Genoa, the capital of the Liguria region. According to local media, the security procedures were introduced immediately after the drones were detected.

The origin of the drones has not been disclosed

The airport administration did not provide details about the type of drones spotted or their origin. According to RMF24, this is the first case in Italy in which air traffic was suspended due to the presence of drones near an airport.

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