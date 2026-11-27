Starting December 1, 2026, Chisinau International Airport will begin implementing the “Silent Airport” concept, gradually phasing out regular voice announcements in the terminal. This initiative is intended to reduce noise and make passengers’ stay more comfortable.

In the first phase, automated announcements regarding the start and end of check-in, as well as flight arrivals, will no longer be broadcast. However, announcements regarding boarding, gate numbers, safety, and emergencies will remain.

Passengers will be able to track flight information via the terminal display boards, the online flight status board on the airport’s website, and the free Your Accessible Flight app for iOS and Android. The airport administration recommends regularly checking flight status and gate numbers, especially after passing through security. Passengers are responsible for arriving at the gate on time.

To improve passenger information, 64 new digital monitors are being installed in the terminal. Currently, the airport broadcasts up to 344 voice announcements daily. This practice has already been implemented at more than 150 airports worldwide.

In addition, work on expanding the passenger terminal is scheduled to begin in December. The project will last 19 months and will include the expansion of waiting areas, check-in areas, and security screening areas.

Source: Chisinau Airport Administration.

Chisinau Airport resumed operations after a report of a possible bomb threat. Specialized services inspected the premises but found no explosives or other suspicious objects. The bomb threat was not confirmed.

Chisinau International Airport has launched a free shuttle service for passengers arriving in Moldova by train who plan to fly out of Chisinau. The bus picks up passengers at the Revaca station and takes them directly to the terminal. The service is currently operating on a trial basis and may be particularly convenient for Ukrainians using Chisinau as a transit point.

As of January 18, Chisinau Airport has officially received its new IATA code, RMO. This is an unprecedented development in the industry.

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