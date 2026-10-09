In the Marble Hill neighborhood of New York City, United States, agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wounded a man who was in a car with a five-year-old child. The incident occurred on October 8 at around 4:00 p.m. local time. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Statement by the mayor and police

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that, according to preliminary information, agents surrounded the car in which the man and child were sitting and then fired several shots. According to him, the child was not physically injured.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police found the child with one of the relatives after checking on the child's condition. According to her, the wounded man is 28 years old and was detained twice in New York in 2023 and 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Federal agency's position

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said agents were carrying out a targeted operation in the Bronx to detain a man from the Dominican Republic who, according to the department, had a prior conviction. The department said that during the incident, one ICE officer used a weapon and the man was wounded.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, agents immediately provided assistance to the wounded man; he is alive and is in a local hospital. Witness Pedro Almares, who works at a nearby restaurant, said he heard gunshots and saw several officers in ICE gear and three to four vehicles at the scene.

Mamdani said he spoke with President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Mullin about the release of the wounded man, but the talks produced no result. The mayor also demanded an end to ICE immigration operations in New York City.

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