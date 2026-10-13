French airline Air France has confirmed that it is complying with Israel's new restrictions concerning the nationality of pilots and flight attendants working on flights to Tel Aviv. As Al Jazeera reports, the company said that, like all airlines, it is required to comply with entry rules set by the authorities of countries to which it operates flights.

According to Israeli television channel N12, on October 1, Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety informed foreign airlines that pilots and flight attendants on flights entering Israeli airspace must not hold citizenship or dual citizenship of states that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. It was reported that the list includes 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Niger.

Airlines' response

Air France said that employees affected by the new rules for flights to Tel Aviv had already been informed. According to French outlet Mediapart, an internal memo for pilots and flight attendants stated that failure to comply with the directive could result in sanctions for the company and the employee. Al Jazeera notes that it was unable to independently verify this document.

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Czech airline Smartwings also confirmed receiving the Israeli directive and said that it currently does not affect its operations, crew allocation or assignment of employees to flights to and from Israel. The company added that it would comply with the requirements of the relevant authorities. United Airlines did not confirm whether it had received the directive or whether it had changed crew assignments.

Possible legal claims

Paris-based anti-discrimination lawyer Clara Gandin said that complying with such requirements could conflict with French labor law. In her view, removing employees from certain flights because of their nationality could constitute direct discrimination, even if it does not affect their pay.

Meanwhile, McGill University air law professor Vincent Correia noted that international aviation law recognizes states' sovereignty over their airspace and allows them to apply rules governing the admission of passengers and crews. He explained that employees from countries without diplomatic relations with Israel had previously been barred from operating flights to the country, while the new restrictions, in his assessment, primarily concern people with dual citizenship.

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