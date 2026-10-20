airBaltic prepares mass staff cuts in Latvia — LSM English

Latvia’s national airline airBaltic expects mass staff redundancies in the near future. The company’s chairman of the board, Andrejs Martinovs, called this the most difficult stage the carrier still has to go through, LSM English reports.

The number of layoffs was not disclosed

Martinovs did not specify how many employees could be laid off. According to him, the situation changes daily, as some employees submit resignation letters themselves due to moving to another job or changes in their life circumstances.

At the same time, there is no mass outflow of employees from the company. airBaltic had expected to reduce the need for layoffs by moving a significant number of employees to part-time work or 85% employment, but this plan could not be implemented.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fleet reduction and restructuring

Employees can voluntarily apply to reduce their workload, after which the company will consider each case individually. Previously, the parties also had the opportunity to conclude a collective agreement, but no agreement was reached.

The company is reducing its fleet and plans to have 36 aircraft by the end of the year. At the same time, airBaltic intends to gradually increase the number of aircraft to 40 by 2030. The airline has also launched a financial restructuring process in the United States under Chapter 11 in order to reorganize its financial obligations and attract new financing.

Read us on