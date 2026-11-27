On November 26, Hollywood actresses Sarah Paulson and Florence Pugh joined a charitable initiative by The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. On Thanksgiving, they volunteered to help serve food to people facing difficult life circumstances.

The celebrities were spotted during the organization’s traditional holiday event in the Skid Row neighborhood. Along with other volunteers, the actresses distributed food to people without permanent housing and those in need.

This year, nearly 2,000 people were invited to the charity dinner. Traditional Thanksgiving dishes were prepared for the guests, and a musical program was organized.

This isn’t the first time Sarah Paulson has joined this initiative: in 2024, she already participated in the Thanksgiving celebration at The Midnight Mission. People are posting photos with the actress taken during the event on social media.

Florence Pugh, star of the series *East of Eden*, has, for her part, repeatedly spoken about the importance of charity. She believes that supporting charitable initiatives shouldn’t be limited to just public statements or using one’s own name to attract attention.





It’s worth noting that The Midnight Mission is a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles that has been helping homeless individuals and families return to independent living since 1914. The organization is known for its annual holiday dinners (such as on Thanksgiving), which often feature Hollywood stars volunteering.