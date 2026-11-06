Actress Sarah Drew shared her skincare secrets and her perspective on aging

American actress Sarah Drew, known for her role as Dr. April Kapner on the TV series *Grey’s Anatomy*, spoke about her views on beauty, aging, and skincare.

The actress is currently going through a busy period in her career: she’s filming movies, producing a TV project, and returning to the screen with new stories. Despite her busy schedule, she makes time for herself and knows what helps her maintain a healthy appearance and radiant skin.

For many years, Sarah Drew was part of the “Grey’s Anatomy” franchise, but today her career extends beyond the television persona familiar to viewers.

But despite her professional transformations, viewers are interested in more than just what happens to the actress on set. Her natural look, well-cared-for skin, and effortless style are another topic Sarah is happy to discuss.

Hats, red lipstick, and 1940s Hollywood chic

Transforming into Hedda Hopper in the film *Jimmy* was a true aesthetic adventure for Sarah. Her character was known not only for her sharp tongue and love of sensationalism, but also for her luxurious hats, which became an integral part of her iconic look.

According to the actress, every headpiece for the film was custom-made. The hats were crafted from scratch, based on historical photographs of Hopper, just like the costumes and looks she wore in public.

Sarah admits that every day she eagerly awaited the moment when she would be shown the next hat. It was the costumes and accessories that helped her get a feel for the character, but it was her voice that ultimately helped her fully transform into Hedda.

But one beauty habit from that era remains relevant to the actress to this day—red lipstick. “I love red lips and wear lipstick whenever it fits my look,” Drew said.

However, she didn’t fully adopt the beauty rituals of the 1940s. The reason is quite understandable, as the modern pace of life doesn’t leave much time for complicated procedures. And the actress considers it a real pleasure to simply sit back in a chair and trust a professional team to create her look.

The Secret to Radiant Skin

If there’s one product the actress is truly raving about right now, it’s collagen masks. Sarah shared that during filming, she uses the masks every night—she even leaves them on her face while she sleeps. According to her, regular use has noticeably improved the condition of her skin; in the morning, her skin looks more hydrated, has a beautiful natural glow, and that same effect of smooth, fresh skin that seems to be glowing from within.

This is especially important during long shoots, when the face is constantly exposed to makeup, lighting, and temperature fluctuations. Moreover, holiday movies are often filmed under rather challenging conditions; sometimes the summer heat has to be masked with artificial snow, and other times actors work in the cold under hot spotlights. In such circumstances, extra hydration is a real lifesaver.

The Actress’s Top Beauty Tip

Although Sarah Drew pays much more attention to her skin today, she admits that if she could go back to her teenage years, she would change one important habit—and that is using sunscreen. The actress regrets that she wasn’t disciplined enough about using SPF and didn’t start protecting her face from UV rays every day when she was younger.

She notes that she doesn’t have a lot of visible sun damage, but she’s convinced that regularly protecting her skin at a younger age could have had a positive impact on its condition today.

Another confession concerns her basic skincare routine. Until the middle or second half of her thirties, Sarah had practically no proper beauty routine. She simply washed her face with body soap and thought that was enough. No moisturizer, no special products, and no extra care for her skin.

Now things are different; the actress pays much closer attention to her face, hydration, and preventing signs of aging. Her story serves as an important reminder that you don’t have to wait for the first wrinkles, dark spots, or loss of firmness to start taking care of yourself. Sun protection, gentle cleansing, and moisturizing aren’t complicated anti-aging rituals—they’re basic skincare essentials that are important at any age.

Sleep, a journal, and hot yoga

When you have to work on a feature film, produce a TV series, give interviews, and travel all at the same time, finding time for yourself becomes a real challenge.

Sara makes no secret of the fact that the current promotional tour has been quite intense. Numerous public appearances, flights, and a packed schedule take a lot of energy. That’s why sleep has become a priority for her.

The actress tries to go to bed earlier and give herself the chance to fully rest. She’s noticed that it’s a lack of sleep that’s the first thing to disrupt her usual balance, so during particularly stressful periods, she takes rest as seriously as possible.

Another morning ritual that Sarah can’t imagine her day without is coffee and her journal. She starts her morning with a cup of coffee and writes down everything that’s on her mind. However, the practice doesn’t end there; after the actress writes down her fears and worries, she takes time for gratitude. This simple ritual helps her shift her focus from anxiety to joy, inner peace, and a sense of support.

And when Sarah isn’t traveling, hot yoga becomes an essential part of her life. The actress describes her sessions at her studio as a way to reconnect with herself and restore her inner balance. For her, it’s not just physical activity, but an opportunity to pause, feel her own body, and step away for a moment from the endless stream of work tasks.

This is discussed in an article by NewBeauty.

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