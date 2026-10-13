Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would do everything possible to ensure that the broadcast of the planned execution in the United States of prisoner Nidal Hasan would not be available for viewing in the country. He called the possible online showing of the execution absolutely unacceptable, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Execution scheduled for December

Hasan's execution has been scheduled for December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas. In 2009, he shot and killed 13 people there. According to the outlet, this could become the first execution by firing squad carried out by the US military since 1945.

Last week, a Pentagon representative told AFP that the execution would be broadcast live. Earlier, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the event would be public and people would be able to watch it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Position of Australian authorities

Albanese told ABC that the authorities have a social responsibility to prevent access to such a video, particularly for children and families. At the same time, Australia's internet regulator said it does not have the authority to ban the online showing of the execution.

The prime minister acknowledged that blocking the spread of the broadcast would not be easy, but said the government would make it clear to social platforms that such content has no place in Australia. Australian Environment Minister Murray Watt also called the plans disgusting.

The initiative to livestream the execution has drawn condemnation in the United States and abroad. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said broadcasting the execution would amount to a public execution and would violate the absolute prohibition of torture. Representatives of various political forces in Australia also opposed the showing.

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