Americans aged 23 to 26 are the least religious age group in the United States by such measures as frequency of prayer, the importance of religion in life, and affiliation with a particular religious tradition. This is indicated by new Pew Research Center surveys, The Hill reports.

Differences between young age groups

Among Americans aged 18 to 22, about 41% said they attend religious services at least once or twice a month. For all U.S. adults, this figure was 33%. At the same time, 27% of respondents aged 23 to 26 attended services with this frequency, one of the lowest rates among all age groups.

The data only partially confirm reports of a possible resurgence in religiosity among young Americans, particularly conservative men. Americans aged 18 to 22 reported attending services more often, but prayed less frequently and regarded religion as a less important life priority. Their level of religiosity did not differ from that of people of the same age in 2014 and was lower than that of this age group in 2007.

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Indicators among all adults

For the first time in Pew surveys, men aged 18 to 22 reported attending religious services more often than women. Some 35% of women in this age group attended services at least once a month, more than among women born in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Among the youngest Republicans aged 18 to 22, 55% said they attended services at least monthly. This is a larger share than among all other age groups of Republicans except the oldest. Young Democrats also attended services more often than Democrats born from the 1970s through the early 2000s.

Overall, religiosity among U.S. adults has stabilized since 2020 after a prolonged decline. In the June study, 34% of respondents said they had attended a service in person during the previous month, while 45% said they had attended in person or watched online or on television. Both figures were the highest since July 2020. Pew noted that the current findings create a complex picture, and the higher level of religiosity among the youngest adults could be either a turning point or a temporary fluctuation in the data.

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