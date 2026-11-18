Amid a series of technological glitches in the U.S., shoppers have begun actively stocking up on generators, non-perishable food, and other emergency supplies. Analysts attribute the rush to fears of widespread disruptions to everyday services, as well as apocalyptic sentiments spreading on social media.

Journalists noted that the surge in demand is linked to so-called “apocalyptic sentiments” on social media. These are fueled by reports of technological glitches affecting major companies, banking services, and transportation infrastructure.

Among the causes for concern, analysts cited problems with Microsoft Outlook, flight disruptions in the U.S., and outages in other digital services. Against this backdrop, Americans have begun stockpiling supplies in preparation for emergencies.

In addition to generators, shoppers are turning their attention to long-shelf-life foods and other essential items. At the same time, analysts do not claim that the technological glitches share a common cause or signal the approach of a large-scale disaster.

The network also notes that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated there is no evidence of a connection between the recent technological glitches.

This was reported by CBS News.

Widespread outages in the U.S. and the “cyberapocalypse” on November 17: why banks, airlines, and internet services stopped working.

The Wall Street Fear Index reached 27.7 points — CNBC.

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