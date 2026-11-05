In Arizona, physician and Democratic lawmaker Amish Shah has claimed victory in the election to the U.S. House of Representatives from the state’s 1st congressional district, The Hindu reports. The outlet notes that the 48-year-old Shah will become the first Indian American to represent Arizona in the U.S. Congress.

Voting results

According to Decision Desk HQ, which called the race on the evening of November 4, Shah received 52.49% of the vote. His Republican opponent, Jay Feely, received 45.45%.

Feely is a former National Football League player endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Hindu reports that Shah’s victory means the seat, previously controlled by Republicans, will shift to the Democratic Party. Shah also became the sixth Indian American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

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Experience and campaign

Shah was elected three times to the Arizona House of Representatives and works as an emergency physician. After the result was announced, he said he would represent all voters in the district, regardless of whom they voted for.

During the campaign, Shah raised issues of healthcare costs, rising expenses, the water crisis and economic development. According to Chintan Patel, executive director of Indian American Impact, the candidate knocked on the doors of more than 28,000 homes and spoke with voters in the district.

Shah was born in Chicago to a family from Gujarat that moved to the United States in the 1960s. He was educated at Northwestern University, earned a master’s degree in public health at the University of California, Berkeley, and completed emergency medicine training in New York.

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