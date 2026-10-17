The UK government is considering changes to the apprenticeship funding system in England, under which employers could be required to partially pay for training workers over the age of 25. As The Guardian reports, the initiative aims to encourage companies to take on more young people for training.

New co-funding rules

Under the proposed scheme, funds from the growth and skills levy would cover eligible training costs for apprentices aged 16 to 24. For apprentices over 25, the fund would cover 75% of the costs, while the employer would pay the remaining 25%.

A phased rollout of the model is being considered from the start of the next academic year, in September 2027. The changes could be introduced as part of a reform of the growth and skills levy, which amounts to about £4 billion a year and funds the national apprenticeship system.

Large employers with an annual payroll exceeding £3 million already pay 0.5% of their total payroll into this fund. They can use the accumulated funds to pay for apprentice training and assessment.

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An attempt to attract young people

The initiative is intended to help address the decline in the number of young people starting apprenticeship programmes. Over the past decade, the number of such starts among young people has fallen by 40%, while more than half of new apprentices are now over 25. The number of participants under 19 is nearly half what it was ten years ago.

Official data also show that the flagship foundation apprenticeship programme attracted only 160 young people in its first eight months, against a target of 30,000 starts during the parliamentary term.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said that the government intends to create 50,000 additional apprenticeship opportunities for young people and introduce a £2,000 payment for small and medium-sized enterprises that hire an apprentice aged 16 to 24. The department added that it would not pre-empt the conclusions of Alan Milburn’s review, which is due to be published in the autumn.

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