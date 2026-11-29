Polish ski jumper Anna Twardosz finished fifth at a World Cup event in Hinzenbach, Austria. This result became the best in the history of Polish women’s performances in the winter World Cup, Interia Sport reports.

Historic result in Hinzenbach

In Saturday’s competition, Twardosz was third after her first attempt of 88 metres and was in contention for a place on the podium. In her second jump, she recorded 86 metres and finished the competition in fifth place.

Twardosz surpassed the previous highest achievement by Polish female athletes in the winter World Cup. In 2020, Kinga Rajda finished sixth at a competition in Oberstdorf.

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Second competition and the coach’s remarks

In Sunday’s competition, Twardosz was in sixth position after the first round but ultimately finished 13th. Despite the lower result, both starts in Hinzenbach were successful for her.

Coach Marcin Bachleda, summing up the weekend in a video published on the PZN | Od Deski do Deski page, called it very successful, particularly noting the athlete’s historic fifth place. According to him, the team feels it could have performed even better and plans to work calmly so that results improve from competition to competition.

Next weekend, the women’s and men’s World Cup competitions are scheduled to take place in Wisła, where Polish representatives will compete before a home audience.

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