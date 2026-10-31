Appeals court pauses Idaho health exceptions ruling — The Hill

A U.S. appeals court has paused a federal judge’s earlier ruling that required the state of Idaho to allow exceptions to its abortion ban if a doctor considered the procedure necessary to protect a patient’s health. The decision was issued by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit by a two-to-one vote, The Hill reports.

Appeals court’s position

The court concluded that Dr. Stacey Seyb, who challenged the state law, is unlikely to succeed in establishing a constitutional right to an abortion to preserve a patient’s health. The pause concerns an 81-page ruling by District Judge Lynn Winmill, issued in August.

Winmill later narrowed the scope of his ruling, barring enforcement of the state law only against plaintiff Stacey Seyb. Judges Kim Wardlaw and Consuelo Callahan formed the majority in the case. In a separate opinion, Wardlaw said that the appeals court is bound by U.S. Supreme Court decisions and agreed that the defendants are likely to succeed in the case.

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Disagreements among the judges

Judge Marsha Berzon disagreed with the majority’s decision. In her view, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization concerned only elective abortions. She warned that, as a result of the decision, some women could be required to continue pregnancies despite a serious and irreversible risk to their health.

Context of the ban

In Dobbs, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion, overturning the 1973 precedent Roe v. Wade. After that, Idaho and 12 other states introduced near-total abortion bans. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, abortions are restricted in nine more states.

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