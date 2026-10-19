The Swedish Court of Appeal has found former National Security Adviser Henrik Landerholm guilty of negligent handling of classified information. The court overturned the previous acquittal and ordered Landerholm to pay a fine of 52,000 Swedish kronor.

Court overturns acquittal

As The Local Sweden reports, Landerholm served as National Security Adviser for more than two years and resigned in January 2025. This came after a police investigation was launched following reports that he had left classified documents in an unlocked cabinet at a conference hotel north of Stockholm.

In September 2025, the Attunda District Court acquitted Landerholm. The court then found that he had acted negligently and that the documents could have endangered national security if they had fallen into the hands of a foreign state. At the same time, there was no evidence that this had happened, nor of deliberate risk-taking or other aggravating circumstances.

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Fine of 52,000 kronor

On October 19, 2026, the Svea Court of Appeal reached a different conclusion. Judge Håkan Sellman stated that people working with documents containing sensitive security information should be expected to meet high standards in handling them. In the court’s view, Landerholm showed considerable negligence when collecting items from the safe deposit box where he kept the documents.

The court also took into account his position as National Security Adviser and his experience in senior government posts. Landerholm was sentenced to 80 daily fines of 650 kronor each. In a post on X, he called the conviction disappointing.

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