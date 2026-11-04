The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in a 6-5 vote, reinstated a stay of a district court order that had limited the Trump administration’s actions regarding ballots. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the administration may again ask state election officials to set aside ballots associated with people suspected of not being citizens and not being eligible to vote. Federal officials may also warn of possible criminal prosecution for knowingly counting illegal ballots.

Three court decisions in 12 hours

This was the third court decision in roughly 12 hours on Election Day. First, a three-judge panel stayed the district court order that had limited the administration’s actions. Later, the full Ninth Circuit vacated that decision and ordered a rehearing before an expanded panel.

After that, an 11-judge panel reinstated the stay of the district court order. Under this decision, the administration is also temporarily not required to disclose information about certain warrants and grand jury subpoenas related to allegedly ineligible voters. In addition, it does not have to notify election officials about the restrictions imposed by the district judge.

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Judges’ positions

Judges Eric D. Miller and Mark J. Bennett stated in separate opinions that the Justice Department’s interpretation of the law may be unfounded. At the same time, they noted that courts generally cannot prohibit the department from communicating its own interpretation of federal criminal law, even if it is incorrect.

Five judges dissented from the majority’s decision. Chief Judge Mary Murguia said that warnings about federal prosecution place election officials in a difficult position, forcing them to reconcile conflicting legal obligations while conducting elections.

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