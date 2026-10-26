US appeals court questions lawsuit against California — Al Jazeera

A US appeals court expressed doubts about the Justice Department’s lawsuit against California, through which federal authorities seek to have mail-in ballots sent to voters it considers likely non-citizens of the United States disregarded. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

The court’s position

Appeals court Judge Mark Bennett said during oral arguments on Sunday that the three-judge panel would issue a decision as quickly as possible. At the same time, he questioned the legal basis for the Justice Department’s demands.

Bennett drew attention to the provision of the US Constitution on elections, under which states, rather than the federal government, administer the electoral process. According to him, the court injunction sought by the government would conflict with legislation passed by California lawmakers pursuant to that provision.

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Lawsuit ahead of the election

On October 15, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against California, less than three weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. The department is asking a federal court to disregard thousands of mail-in ballots that, according to the government, were sent to “likely non-citizens.”

According to the lawsuit, President Donald Trump’s administration provided California officials with a list of 20,000 people it considers ineligible to vote because of citizenship. Voting rights advocates said the administration had not disclosed the methodology used to compile the list, while whistleblower reports cast doubt on its accuracy.

California authorities responded by emphasizing that the state has strict safeguards against non-citizen voting and that the Justice Department’s claims are based on questionable data. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the lawsuit an attempt to suppress the votes of the state’s voters ahead of Election Day.

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