In Singapore, Indonesian company Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) said that a temporary restriction on the use of its certification under the enhanced Singapore Green Labelling Scheme SGLS+ does not constitute a suspension of its certificates. The restriction was imposed by the Singapore Environment Council after it linked three APP wood-fibre suppliers to fires in Indonesia that caused haze in Singapore, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Requirements for the company

The restriction concerns three concession areas — sites that companies are entitled to use or develop. They involve suppliers PT Bumi Mekar Hijau, PT Bumi Andalas Permai and PT Sebangun Bumi Andalas Wood Industries. Singapore’s National Environment Agency also issued them notices on preventive measures.

From Wednesday, APP must strengthen monitoring and report daily on fire hotspots, fire prevention measures, containment and firefighting, as well as follow-up actions at the three concession areas. The company said the daily reporting requirement will remain in place until further notice from the council.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No timeline set for lifting the restrictions

APP said there is currently no set timeline for lifting the restrictions. The company called its top priority compliance with reporting requirements, providing the council with the necessary information and demonstrating progress in addressing the concerns it raised.

The Singapore Environment Council said APP’s certificate may be suspended if the company does not demonstrate the effectiveness of enhanced monitoring, prevention and firefighting measures. APP, which produces paper goods under the Paseo and Nice brands, said it is ready to cooperate with the council and maintain transparency in its operations and supply chain.

Supermarket chain FairPrice, which removed APP products from its shelves in 2015, said it is closely monitoring developments. The company said it is contacting suppliers to obtain clarification on the reported issues and response measures.

Read us on