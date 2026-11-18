Amid volatility in the U.S. stock market, a sell-off of shares in artificial intelligence companies, and the controversial ouster of Jensen Huang from Nvidia, Apple is showing steady growth. Since the beginning of the year, the tech giant’s stock has risen 30%, and its market capitalization has reached a record $5.1 trillion.

Why Investors Are Choosing Apple

Apple has emerged as the leader among the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants and has accounted for nearly one-third of the S&P 500’s total growth.

The main secret to its resilience is that the company isn’t participating in the grueling race to spend on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

While competitors are burning through free cash flow on data centers and chips, Apple has focused on selling devices—in particular, it released a foldable iPhone priced at around $2,000, which instantly caused a frenzy among buyers.

This strategy has made the iPhone maker a “safe haven”: Apple’s implied volatility index fell by 10%, while the Nasdaq 100’s jumped by 14%.

What’s Worrying Wall Street Analysts

Despite the record highs, buying Apple stock is becoming increasingly risky. The company’s shares are currently trading at a price 37 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months—the highest level since 2007.

A historically high PEG ratio of 5.3 also indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued (by comparison, Nvidia’s ratio is below 0.15).

The situation is complicated by a slowdown in financial performance. Due to a shortage of memory chips, the company has issued a cautious forecast for profitability, and revenue growth in fiscal year 2027 is expected to slow to 10% from 15% a year earlier.

As a result, only 36 of the 59 analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying Apple shares, forecasting a moderate decline in their price over the course of the year.

This is reported with reference to Bloomberg data.

Apple announced new accessibility settings for Mac — TechCrunch.

Apple is testing Face ID for the iPhone Duo — The Verge.

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